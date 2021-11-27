Advertisement

First Black Friday for some businesses in The Village at Rancharrah

By Freixys Casado
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holiday shopping season is officially underway, as many went out looking for the best Black Friday deals.

Some of those shoppers went to Reno’s newest shopping and dining hub, The Village at Rancharrah.

One of the newest shops there is Bone-ito. The pet store has been open for a month now and although they’re still building a clientele, they’re excited about this season.

“It’s our first Black Friday as well as our first small business Saturday,” said Sarah Archibald, Bone-ito best friend. “Since the pandemic, people want to get out, they want to support the locals around the area and support the small businesses, so I believe we will be busy.”

Aside from selling everything you may need for your four-legged friend, the store also has a self-wash station.

“You can bring your pet, you can get them clean, we have all the product you need, make a giant mess and we’ll clean it up for you,” said Archibald.

According to Archibald, Bone-ito opened to support Noah’s Animal House, a pet shelter located on the campus of a domestic violence shelter.

One store at The Village with Black Friday experience is Chez Vous.

The boutique, previously located in Plumgate, had a difficult holiday season last year due to COVID restrictions.

“November and December are normally our best months and we were down quite a bit last November,” said Pamela Dolan, owner of Chez Vous. “This year, we’re up quite a bit.”

Dolan says she’s not expecting much from this year’s Black Friday, but small business Saturday is another story.

“I think we will actually surpass our numbers,” said Dolan.

Bone-ito will be handing out free dog treats as well as 10 percent off coupons for small business Saturday.

Chez Vous will offer 15 percent off the entire store.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
More details on crash that killed Nevada liquor chain CEO Kenny Lee
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

The scene of a stabbing at the Lakemill Lodge.
Stabbing Friday night near downtown Reno
With no travel issues in our way this holiday weekend, if you’re looking to get out of town,...
Holiday weekend festivities in nearby Napa
Prof Lars Jensen at a October 22, hearing at TMCC
Math professor keeps his TMCC job
Math professor Lars Jensen
Math professor keeps his TMCC job