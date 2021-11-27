First Black Friday for some businesses in The Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holiday shopping season is officially underway, as many went out looking for the best Black Friday deals.

Some of those shoppers went to Reno’s newest shopping and dining hub, The Village at Rancharrah.

One of the newest shops there is Bone-ito. The pet store has been open for a month now and although they’re still building a clientele, they’re excited about this season.

“It’s our first Black Friday as well as our first small business Saturday,” said Sarah Archibald, Bone-ito best friend. “Since the pandemic, people want to get out, they want to support the locals around the area and support the small businesses, so I believe we will be busy.”

Aside from selling everything you may need for your four-legged friend, the store also has a self-wash station.

“You can bring your pet, you can get them clean, we have all the product you need, make a giant mess and we’ll clean it up for you,” said Archibald.

According to Archibald, Bone-ito opened to support Noah’s Animal House, a pet shelter located on the campus of a domestic violence shelter.

One store at The Village with Black Friday experience is Chez Vous.

The boutique, previously located in Plumgate, had a difficult holiday season last year due to COVID restrictions.

“November and December are normally our best months and we were down quite a bit last November,” said Pamela Dolan, owner of Chez Vous. “This year, we’re up quite a bit.”

Dolan says she’s not expecting much from this year’s Black Friday, but small business Saturday is another story.

“I think we will actually surpass our numbers,” said Dolan.

Bone-ito will be handing out free dog treats as well as 10 percent off coupons for small business Saturday.

Chez Vous will offer 15 percent off the entire store.

