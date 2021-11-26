Thanksgiving buffet at Atlantis a year-round project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Giving Thanks in the form of food.

On Thanksgiving Atlantis’s Assistant Executive Chef, David Holman, and his staff were as busy as ever.

The buffet is the resort’s main attraction. It took an entire year to plan, order, cook, and serve.

“I look at this like the NFL season,” Holman said. “Once you win the Super Bowl you’re already getting ready for the next year. You’re planning. What went well? What did the guests really like? That’s what it’s about.”

The menus are solidified in August. An estimated 2,000 guests in the grand ballroom filled their plates with prime rib, salad, and crab legs. They even got to comb through tables piled high with desserts.

Eight restaurants were open throughout the day, and they’re all different.

“Each of our chefs are showcasing a different style on what they think Thanksgiving is like,” said Holman. “Of course there is the traditional turkey, stuffing, but then there are appetizers with a little twist.”

Holman says he and his staff are there to serve. But it’s a special feeling taking the pressure off families who can’t host, don’t know how to cook, or simply want to eat out on Thanksgiving.

“Some people are really overjoyed. Some people want to be with their friends, and some people just want to have a great time. That’s what we do here every day. But we go above and beyond for the holiday season. (Thanksgiving) kicks it off.”

The buffet in the grand ballroom had its last seating at 4 p.m.

Other Atlantis restaurants will be serving well into the night.

The Purple Parrot is open 24 hours.

Reservations are recommended.

