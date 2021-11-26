Taking part in the Black Friday shopping experience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The lines began to form early this morning as shoppers waited in the cold to get some of the best deals of the season. After the pandemic impacted many stores and shoppers from participating in an in-person Black Friday, this year businesses and their customers greatly anticipated the experience along with the deals.

Chris Adgett the Assistant Leader at Scheels mentioned what Black Friday means to them and why they think in-person shopping is important,

“I think people miss getting up, getting out of the house, coming into a store and touching a product, and again in here, we have our Scheels experts which is a big part of the experience. Having someone who knows the product be able to help you find exactly what you need, there’s a lot to be said for that and a lot of people miss that,” Adgett said.

Whether customers are buying a new television, furniture, or holiday presents, it’s all about getting shoppers in the doors and providing the best deals.

Pam Alston, a Black Friday shopper mentioned how she usually does not take part in Black Friday shopping, she made her way to RC Willey,

“The furniture was such a good deal and we could not order it online so it was well worth coming down here and standing in line,” Alston said.

From a business perspective having customers come into a store allows for better interaction with sales members and the customer RC Willey General Manager, Scott Landon mentioned.

He continued,

“I love the Black Friday experience because we get to interact with our customers, we offer items online as well, but from my perspective, our customers get a better experience when they come in the store and work with the sales staff, work with the office staff, and we’re able to give them the RC Willey experience we would want them to have,” Landon shared.

Expect to see markdowns and additional sales continue in the coming month. Cyber deals kick off this coming Monday for “Cyber Monday”.

