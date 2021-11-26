Rollover crash in Golden Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver is in custody after a rollover crash on the southbound Golden Valley offramp from U.S. 395, the Nevada State Police said.

It happened at about 3:50 p.m. The state police said the driver tried to get off on the ramp but did not make it and rolled over.

Investigators are looking at alcohol as a possible cause. The driver did not appear to be seriously injured.

The ramp is expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m.

