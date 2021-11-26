Advertisement

Rollover crash in Golden Valley

The scene of a rollover crash at the U.S. 395 Golden Valley interchange.
The scene of a rollover crash at the U.S. 395 Golden Valley interchange.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver is in custody after a rollover crash on the southbound Golden Valley offramp from U.S. 395, the Nevada State Police said.

It happened at about 3:50 p.m. The state police said the driver tried to get off on the ramp but did not make it and rolled over.

Investigators are looking at alcohol as a possible cause. The driver did not appear to be seriously injured.

The ramp is expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m.

