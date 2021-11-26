Grab & Go meals for the homeless: Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the second year in a row, Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission leaders are hosting a grab-and-go thanksgiving dinner rather than a sit-down meal in their dining hall.

“We had to close down our dining hall because of the cramped quarters we can’t really social distance,” said Tim Mikes, chaplain at RSGM.

The event started at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and during the first hour it handed out 150 meals.

“They’re getting turkey of course, stuffing, mash potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, of course, they’re getting a dessert,” said Mikes. “They’re also getting some stockings, stuffed with some needed hygiene kits.”

Mikes says the event is not just about feeding people at their location in Record St. Earlier that day, RSGM sent hundreds of meals to four senior centers and family housing apartments.

“We worked really hard at looking at places that may not necessarily be homeless, but they needed our assistance so, we did actively reached out to more off-site properties in order to help them out and the numbers are going to go up this year than they did last year,” said Mikes.

In total, RSGM is expecting to serve around 700 to 900 men and women in the Reno community.

“We know that the holidays are tough and they’re especially tough for somebody who’s living out on the street,” said Mikes. “So, we just want to offer them a warm meal and maybe some friendly words and a little bit of love handing out that meal.”

The Mission will have its Act of Kindness Event on December 15th from 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m. and a Pop-Up Pantry on December 18 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

For more information on those events click here or call (775) 323-0386 (business hours) / (775) 329-0485 (24 hours).

