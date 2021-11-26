Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dry weather will persist through the weekend as we end November lasting through at least the first couple days of December. Daytime temperatures will warm up to about 10 degrees above average starting Friday, with typical cool fall nights. Temperatures in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s seem to hold until next week. The light winds and inversions may produce areas of haze in Sierra Valleys like Truckee starting Saturday morning.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

