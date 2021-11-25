Advertisement

Wolf Pack beats Washington with 4 in double figures, 81-62

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 23 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 21 to lead Nevada to an 81-62 victory over Washington in the Crossover Classic.

Nevada (3-4) and Washington (4-3) each finished 2-1 in the round-robin tournament.

Sherfield and Cambridge combined for five of the Wolf Pack’s eight 3-pointers. Warren Washington added 15 points and Will Baker had 10.

The Wolf Pack pulled away with a 19-4 run and led 61-49 with 8:21 remaining. Brown, who scored a career-high 32 points against South Dakota State on Tuesday, had 19 points to lead Washington.

