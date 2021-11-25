Wolf Pack beats Washington with 4 in double figures, 81-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 23 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 21 to lead Nevada to an 81-62 victory over Washington in the Crossover Classic.

Nevada (3-4) and Washington (4-3) each finished 2-1 in the round-robin tournament.

Sherfield and Cambridge combined for five of the Wolf Pack’s eight 3-pointers. Warren Washington added 15 points and Will Baker had 10.

The Wolf Pack pulled away with a 19-4 run and led 61-49 with 8:21 remaining. Brown, who scored a career-high 32 points against South Dakota State on Tuesday, had 19 points to lead Washington.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)