“Wobble Before You Gobble” Thanksgiving marathon benefits families of Northern Nevada

Proceeds from the marathon go to The Children's Cabinet
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:42 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready run off those extra calories, “Wobble Before You Gobble” is back today. Some of the proceeds will be going to the resources The Children’s Cabinet provides for Northern Nevada.

The race kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Reno City Plaza and even though registration is closed organizers encourage people come out and support.

Kristen Loebbeckee, Development Director of The Children’s Cabinet mentioned how this family-fun event is such a benefit to the organization,

“We’re going to use the funds specifically for our client emergency needs fund, and we use those donations for food, diapers, hygiene products, and to also help families with rental assistance and utilities assistance which is so much needed right now and is greatly appreciated,” Lobbeckee said.

For more information on the event, click here.

