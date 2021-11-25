Stores closed on Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today many retailers will have their doors closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you find yourself in the need for ingredients for a side dish or an extra pie for tonight’s dinner, there are a couple stores that will be open with altered hours.

In years past we’ve seen stores stay open on Thanksgiving starting their Black Friday deals early. Since the pandemic, stores are wanting to give their employees the day off and focus on their sales online stead. Stores like Bed Bath, and Beyond, Home Depot, JCPenney, and Macy’s are holding off on early Black Friday deals and will open after the holiday.

If you find yourself needing any last minute ingredients, Save Mart, Sprouts Farmers Market, SafeWay, Walgreens and CVS will be open today with altered store hours.

Some retailers that are closed nationally include-

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Foot Locker

Gap

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Target

Ulta

Walmart

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.