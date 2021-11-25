Advertisement

Oregon-born gray wolf dies after ‘epic’ California trek

This February 2021 photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows a gray...
This February 2021 photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows a gray wolf OR93, near Yosemite, Calif. An Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle, authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. No foul play was suspected in the death of the male wolf known as OR93, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a press release. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says a truck driver reported spotting the carcass Nov. 10 near the town of Lebec, 75 miles northwest of Los Angeles. A radio-tracking collar identified it as wolf OR93. A necropsy found injuries consistent with a vehicle strike.

OR93 was born to the White River pack in northern Oregon in 2019 and entered California early this year. Gray wolves are listed as endangered in California. The department said the last wolf documented that far south was captured in 1922.

