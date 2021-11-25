Fire damages northeast Reno home; smoke sent into Truckee Meadows air

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire heavily damaged a home in the 1300 block of East 10th Street in northeast Reno on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at about 3:54 p.m. It sent heavy smoke into the skies of Reno.

Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Jensen said there was heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived. By 4:45 p.m. most of the fire was under control and crews were just putting out hot spots.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have started outside, Jensen said.

