Advertisement

Fire damages northeast Reno home; smoke sent into Truckee Meadows air

The scene of a fire in the 1300 block of East 10th Street in northeast Reno.
The scene of a fire in the 1300 block of East 10th Street in northeast Reno.(Freixys Casado/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire heavily damaged a home in the 1300 block of East 10th Street in northeast Reno on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at about 3:54 p.m. It sent heavy smoke into the skies of Reno.

Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Jensen said there was heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived. By 4:45 p.m. most of the fire was under control and crews were just putting out hot spots.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have started outside, Jensen said.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
NHP reveals new details on fatal Mt. Rose crash
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

C130 at the Nevada Air National Guard
Nevada Air National Guard deployed over the holidays
One of the scenes of a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper-involved shooting in Washoe Valley.
NHP trooper-involved shooting
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
NHP trooper-involved shooting in Washoe Valley
Gordon Golding
Man wanted for 43 sex crimes counts arrested in South Lake Tahoe