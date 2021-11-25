Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours

OLANCHA, Calif. (KOLO) -U.S. 395 was closed for about six hours Wednesday in Inyo County, Calif., after a tractor-trailer plowed into a stopped vehicle, which then hit another vehicle, and two of the three vehicles caught fire.

It happened about 11:40 a.m. near Olancha, Calif., about 20 miles south of Lone Pine, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A 30-year-old tractor-trailer driver was going north on U.S. 395 but didn’t realize traffic was stopped for a construction zone, the CHP said. It crashed into the back of a travel trailer at about 50 mph, and that knocked the pickup and travel trailer combination into the rear of a Toyota sports utility vehicle, the CHP said.

The truck and travel trailer stopped on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 395 and burst into flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on the highway and blocked both lanes of U.S. 395 and also burst into the flames, the CHP said. It was hauling cardboard.

There were no serious injuries reported, the CHP said.

Firefighters put out a small brush fire caused by the crash.

The CHP listed no information about citations.

