Advertisement

Appeals court revives harassment case against Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn
Steve Wynn
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nine unnamed women who allege they were sexually harassed by casino mogul Steve Wynn can move forward with a lawsuit against Wynn Resorts Ltd. and the Wynn Las Vegas, a federal appeals court has decided.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed part of a district court’s decision to dismiss the case and will allow the salon employees to amend it for reconsideration.

The women allege Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Resorts knew about misconduct allegations against Wynn but covered up and did not investigate them.

Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations, which were first reported in January 2018 by the Wall Street Journal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash

Latest News

Today is expected to be one of the busiest days of travel of the year at airports across America.
Thanksgiving travel at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving
Gas prices not expected to decrease ahead of Thanksgiving
Nutcrackers at an antique booth located in Junkee clothing exchange and antique store Reno.
The antique store alternative to Christmas shopping
A local boy is turning passion into profits by operating his own mobile bookshop.
Local boys turns his passion into profits