Washoe school board votes against changing school start times

By Freixys Casado
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted to throw out a preliminary decision to implement later start times for the 2022-2023 school year.

Trustees voted unanimously to reverse option A, which would’ve had middle and high school students starting 30 minutes later, and elementary schools up to an hour later. Additional information requested by the board indicated the change could have an impact on athletics and after school programs for middle and high school students.

At the meeting, many parents gave public comment against later times.

Ultimately, the board decided to follow Superintendent McNeill’s recommendation of delaying a change to bell schedules until more research is done.

