Thanksgiving travel at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is expected to be one of the busiest days of travel of the year at airports across America. There was a steady flow of passengers this morning at Reno-Tahoe International.

Nationally the TSA predicts 20 million people will fly this holiday, reaching nearly the same numbers as the 2019 Thanksgiving travel week. At Reno-Tahoe International, it is recommended passengers arrive two hours before their departure time. Parking is limited so travelers may want to plan alternate ways to arrive at the airport. The increase of flights the pick up and drop off areas will be busy as well, so prepare for any delays.

Stacey Sunday with Reno Tahoe International mentioned what the next few travel days will look like,

“On our highest peak, we are expecting 15,000 passengers arriving and departing and that’s around 64 flights each way, so about 120 flights arriving and departing”, Sunday said.

Make sure to download your airline’s app to keep up with your flight status.

