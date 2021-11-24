RSIC will open two cannabis dispensaries in January

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -”Three Nations Cannabis” is the newest dispensary to come to Northern Nevada, owned by the Reno Sparks Indian Colony.

One location is opening in South Reno, right off 580. It is located where the old Infiniti car dealership used to be. At more than 12-thousand square feet, this will be the largest dispensary in our area. The other location will be off I-80 in Verdi and there will also be drive thru access at both stores.

“As we saw many businesses shut down during that time, even some of our smoke shops shut down for a couple weeks based on Covid cases. The drive-thru’s will basically really assist with that,” Tribal Chairman Arlan Melendez tells us.

Both locations are set to open in January and you don’t have to be a tribal member to work at either store. Applications are welcome for anyone to apply.

If interested in job opportunities, email tnabahe@threenationscannabis.com.

