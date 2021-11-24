Man wanted for 43 sex crimes counts arrested in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A man wanted out of Phoenix, AZ, on 43 sex crime counts has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in South Lake Tahoe.

The charges against Gordon Golding, 56, include Sexual Abuse, Sexual Voyeurism, Sexual Contact with a Minor, and Involving Minors in a Drug Offense. The Marshal’s Service says Golding used his position as a kickboxing instructor to develop relationships with underage girls with whom he then committed multiple sex acts.

Golding allegedly removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear at a court hearing for the charges. He remains in custody in South Lake Tahoe, awaiting extradition back to Phoenix.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.