Advertisement

Incline Village residents warned about phone scam

(AP)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning Incline Village residents about a phone scam. WCSO officials say the agency received multiple reports on Tuesday night.

According to WCSO, the scammer is impersonating a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff and/or Lieutenant. The scammer then tells the potential victim that they have a warrant for their arrest due to the fact they did not appear for jury duty. The caller then reportedly asks for a $3,500 bond payment in a non-traditional method – like a big box store gift card.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it will not call if you missed jury duty and won’t ask for payment of any form over the phone.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
NHP reveals new details on fatal Mt. Rose crash
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit

Latest News

Nevada Wolf Pack basketball is partnering with Make-a-Wish to help seriously ill children.
Swish for a Wish
Fans can donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation each time a member of the men's UNR basketball...
Fans and UNR Basketball help Make-A-Wish
Washoe County School District
Washoe school board votes against changing school start times
Junkees clothes exchange and antique store Reno
The antique store alternative to Christmas shopping