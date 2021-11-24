Incline Village residents warned about phone scam

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning Incline Village residents about a phone scam. WCSO officials say the agency received multiple reports on Tuesday night.

According to WCSO, the scammer is impersonating a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff and/or Lieutenant. The scammer then tells the potential victim that they have a warrant for their arrest due to the fact they did not appear for jury duty. The caller then reportedly asks for a $3,500 bond payment in a non-traditional method – like a big box store gift card.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it will not call if you missed jury duty and won’t ask for payment of any form over the phone.

