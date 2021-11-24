Advertisement

Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home. Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

