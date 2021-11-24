Gas prices not expected to decrease ahead of Thansgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This holiday season, millions of drivers are expected to hit the road ahead of the holiday season. Gas prices in the Reno area are averaging $3.96 a gallon, nearly 60 cents more than the national average.

To help lower gas prices, the Biden Administration is releasing 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve. Sergio Avila with AAA Nevada says this could help lower gas prices, but it may take a couple weeks before it affects the pumps.

“For Thanksgiving, prices will likely be elevated,” said Avila. ”We might start seeing them plateau a bit, instead of continually increasing, but definitely won’t see any significant change between now and the end of the week”

Avila says we could see a change come in a couple weeks, which would be just in time for Christmas. He also says the best way for drivers to save on gas is to keep up with the basic maintenance of their cars. That includes checking to make sure tires are properly inflated, the battery is working well, and oil changes are current.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.