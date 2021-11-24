Advertisement

Gas prices not expected to decrease ahead of Thansgiving

AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving
AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving
By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:37 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This holiday season, millions of drivers are expected to hit the road ahead of the holiday season. Gas prices in the Reno area are averaging $3.96 a gallon, nearly 60 cents more than the national average.

To help lower gas prices, the Biden Administration is releasing 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve. Sergio Avila with AAA Nevada says this could help lower gas prices, but it may take a couple weeks before it affects the pumps.

“For Thanksgiving, prices will likely be elevated,” said Avila. ”We might start seeing them plateau a bit, instead of continually increasing, but definitely won’t see any significant change between now and the end of the week”

Avila says we could see a change come in a couple weeks, which would be just in time for Christmas. He also says the best way for drivers to save on gas is to keep up with the basic maintenance of their cars. That includes checking to make sure tires are properly inflated, the battery is working well, and oil changes are current.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
NHP reveals new details on fatal Mt. Rose crash
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property

Latest News

Incline Village residents warned about phone scam
Nevada Wolf Pack basketball is partnering with Make-a-Wish to help seriously ill children.
Swish for a Wish
Fans can donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation each time a member of the men's UNR basketball...
Fans and UNR Basketball help Make-A-Wish
Washoe County School District
Washoe school board votes against changing school start times