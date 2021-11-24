Fans and UNR Basketball help Make-A-Wish

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Basketball fans and anyone who loves children are invited to take part in a new campaign to raise money to grant the wishes of children who are dealing with life threatening medical conditions.

This new drive is called Swish for a Wish.

It works when readers like you volunteer to donate a set amount of money.

Your amount is automatically donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation each time a member of our UNR basketball team makes a free throw during a home game during the regular season and championships.

The money will be spent on children in northern Nevada.

Your donation doesn’t have to break your bank.

”You can donate as little as five cents all the way up to as much as you like for every free throw made by the Nevada men’s basketball team,” said the Co-Chair of the Northern Nevada Make-A-Wish Council, Christopher Abraham.

America First Credit Union is sponsoring the Swish For a Wish Campaign in partnership with the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team.

Right now, 80 children are waiting for wishes and on average each costs $10,000.

It will take about $800,000 to grant all of these wishes.

Head Coach Steve Alford donated $5,000 to the Swish for a Wish campaign.

The Swish for a Wish idea comes from his wife Tanya Alford.

She sits on the Northern Nevada Regional Make-A-Wish Council.

