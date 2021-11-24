Advertisement

El Dorado County searching for escaped inmate

Ruben Zavala Garcia
Ruben Zavala Garcia(El Dorado Co. Sheriff's office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from the County Jail in South Lake Tahoe.

Ruben Zavala Garcia, 38, was in custody awaiting trial on charges that include Domestic Violence, Violation of a Restraining Order, False Imprisonment, Burglary, and Probation Violation. The Sheriff’s Office says Garcia escaped while working as a supervised inmate worker outside the jail facility.

Garcia is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has tattooed forearms. Garcia was last seen wearing a khaki-colored jail issued uniform with a short-sleeved shirt and long pants. If you have any information on Garcia’s location, or if you have any information that may assist EDSO with this investigation, you can call EDSO dispatch at 530-621-6600

Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

