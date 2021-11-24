El Dorado County searching for escaped inmate

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from the County Jail in South Lake Tahoe.

Ruben Zavala Garcia, 38, was in custody awaiting trial on charges that include Domestic Violence, Violation of a Restraining Order, False Imprisonment, Burglary, and Probation Violation. The Sheriff’s Office says Garcia escaped while working as a supervised inmate worker outside the jail facility.

Garcia is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has tattooed forearms. Garcia was last seen wearing a khaki-colored jail issued uniform with a short-sleeved shirt and long pants. If you have any information on Garcia’s location, or if you have any information that may assist EDSO with this investigation, you can call EDSO dispatch at 530-621-6600

On 11-23-2021 at 6:30 p.m. an inmate escaped the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe. The inmate, 38-year-old... Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

