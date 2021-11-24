CHP task force to combat organized retail thefts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) - The California Highway Patrol has announced the creation of a task force to investigate, make arrests, and recover merchandise stolen from retailers statewide.

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) was first organized in 2019, bringing together law enforcement agencies across California. Since 2019, the CHP has participated in 773 investigations, made 240 arrests, and assisted in recovering nearly $19 million in merchandise.

In recent weeks, there have been high profile smash and grab robberies in the Bay area and Los Angeles.

The CHP’s ORCTF can help local police to go outside their jurisdictions, while providing resources, personnel and support.

The CHP says, if you do observe an organized theft:

o Do not attempt to intervene.

o Note what the people involved look like.

o If possible, obtain a license plate and vehicle description.

o Be cautious – multiple suspects can be involved in these thefts.

o Report all suspicious activity to the store manager or police when safe to do so.

o Submit pictures or video of the suspects or criminal activity to law enforcement, if you can do so safely.

o Report organized retail theft incidents to the CHP online.

