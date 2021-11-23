Advertisement

Whole Wellness Clinic coming to Reno

(WABI)
By Noah Bond
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for the Whole Wellness Clinic presented by Anthem, Immunize Nevada, and Liberty Dental Plan.

It will include free services including flu and COVID-19 vaccines, dental screenings, fluoride varnish, and Medicaid enrollment.

You can win prizes for just going early or attending.

“The first 20 people that came to the events and get vaccinated will get a $25 gift card and then we’re also raffling off four $50 Walmart gift cards throughout the night and so there’s lots of chances to win,” said Health and Literacy Coordinator with Liberty Dental, Hazel Moreno.

The free medical services are available Monday, November 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the west side of the Boys and Girls Club located at 2680 East 9th Street in Reno.

You can just show up or you can enroll ahead of time.

