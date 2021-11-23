Advertisement

WCSD new start times potentially decided today

KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The school district meets today and will discuss the start times of school for the 2022-2023 school year. This proposed change to the bell schedule will not only impact when parents have to pick up and drop off their kids from school, but the before and after school programs as well.

In the survey over start times, only 29% of over 18,000 surveyed chose “Option A”, the board’s favored choice. This option means the middle school would start at 8 in the morning, high school at 8:30, and elementary would start at 9:30 or 10 in the morning.

The Sierra Kids Before and After School Program released a statement about the potential change,

“We are currently evaluating the potential impact of new school start times on our Sierra Kids program. While we have not made a final determination yet, we will provide ample notice to our participating families so they can plan accordingly. It’s important to note that any changes to Sierra Kids related to bell schedules will not go into effect until the 2022-2023 school year,” a City of Reno Spokesperson said.

Superintendent McNeill recommends The Board of Trustees delay its decision to move forward with any bell schedule change to provide more time for additional analysis.

For more information on the change click here.

To watch today’s meeting, you can find it here.

