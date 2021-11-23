Waukesha suspect, a registered sex offender in Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -log on to the Nevada Sexual Offender Registry and you will find Waukesha suspect Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. listed as a Tier 2 offender.What you won’t find is a current local address.

In fact, that’s why there’s a warrant out for his arrest here in Washoe County.

Brooks was charged in 2006 with Statutory Sexual Seduction after he impregnated a 15 year old girl. The crime carried a one to three year sentence, but he plead guilty and was sentenced to probation and was required to register as sex offender.

In 2016 he was arrested for failing to comply notify authorities of a change in address. He paid his bail and never appeared in court. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he had dropped out of sight.

Apparently the regional sex offender unit recently learned he might be in Wisconsin, but lacked an exact location. Prior to the incident in Waukesha, Brooks was arrested there and as recently as last week had been in jail. He released on $1,000 bail. Why his Nevada warrant never surfaced isn’t known.

