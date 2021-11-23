Advertisement

Waukesha suspect, a registered sex offender in Nevada

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Waukesha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -log on to the Nevada Sexual Offender Registry and you will find Waukesha suspect Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. listed as a Tier 2 offender.What you won’t find is a current local address.

In fact, that’s why there’s a warrant out for his arrest here in Washoe County.

Brooks was charged in 2006 with Statutory Sexual Seduction after he impregnated a 15 year old girl. The crime carried a one to three year sentence, but he plead guilty and was sentenced to probation and was required to register as sex offender.

In 2016 he was arrested for failing to comply notify authorities of a change in address. He paid his bail and never appeared in court. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he had dropped out of sight.

Apparently the regional sex offender unit recently learned he might be in Wisconsin, but lacked an exact location. Prior to the incident in Waukesha, Brooks was arrested there and as recently as last week had been in jail. He released on $1,000 bail. Why his Nevada warrant never surfaced isn’t known.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
NHP reveals new details on fatal Mt. Rose crash
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
DMV customer in Carson City looks at Iphone
DMV warns of Phishing scam on "MyDMV"
City of Reno cancels Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games
Reno cancels 2022 Senior Winter Games
Customers wait at the Carson City DMV
DMV warns of Phishing scam on “MyDMV”