Advertisement

Teenager helps to arrest burglary suspect

Sawyer Robbins
Sawyer Robbins(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a burglary suspect, thanks to a 15-year-old boy.

The deputies were called to a home on Sahara Court shortly before 11 P.M. on Monday, November 22, 2021, on reports of a burglary in process. The woman who called 911 said there was a stranger in her home and he was in a confrontation with her son.

When deputies arrived on seen, they found the woman’s teenage son holding the suspect.

Investigators say the suspected burglar, identified as Sawyer Robbins, 25, had entered the home through the sliding glass door. The son’s bedroom was near the door, so he heard the door handle “jiggling.”

Robbins is facing one felony count of Residential Burglary.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
NHP reveals new details on fatal Mt. Rose crash
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit

Latest News

A local boy is turning passion into profits by operating his own mobile bookshop.
Local boys turns his passion into profits
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Highway Patrol releases new information on South Carson fatal crash
Thanksgiving Day Turkey
Local firefighters share tips for Thanksgiving safety
Firefighters share Thanksgiving tips
TURKEY DAY FIRE SAFETY