Teenager helps to arrest burglary suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a burglary suspect, thanks to a 15-year-old boy.

The deputies were called to a home on Sahara Court shortly before 11 P.M. on Monday, November 22, 2021, on reports of a burglary in process. The woman who called 911 said there was a stranger in her home and he was in a confrontation with her son.

When deputies arrived on seen, they found the woman’s teenage son holding the suspect.

Investigators say the suspected burglar, identified as Sawyer Robbins, 25, had entered the home through the sliding glass door. The son’s bedroom was near the door, so he heard the door handle “jiggling.”

Robbins is facing one felony count of Residential Burglary.

