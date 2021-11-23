Reno Police investigating park shooting Monday night

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a late night shooting at Wilkinson Park.

Police responded to the park on E. Taylor Street around 11:05 p.m. Monday to find a man shot. He was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting is still under investigation.

