Advertisement

Reno Police investigating park shooting Monday night

Wilkinson Park shooting, Nov. 22, 2021
Wilkinson Park shooting, Nov. 22, 2021(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:48 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a late night shooting at Wilkinson Park.

Police responded to the park on E. Taylor Street around 11:05 p.m. Monday to find a man shot. He was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
NHP reveals new details on fatal Mt. Rose crash
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit

Latest News

Whole Wellness Clinic coming to Reno
In ground barricades on Victorian Ave in Sparks
Keeping outdoor venues safe
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Darrell Brooks
Waukesha suspect, a registered sex offender in Nevada