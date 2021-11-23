Advertisement

Reno cancels 2022 Senior Winter Games

By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has made the decision to cancel the 2022 Reno Tahoe Senior Winter Games.

The Reno Parks and Recreation Department took into account the latest regional, state and federal guidelines related to COVID-19 in making the decision.

The risk of COVID 19 increase with age. With the many of the games scheduled to take place indoors, mask requirements and social distancing would have been difficult to enforce.

The City still anticipates holding the 2022 Summer Games.

