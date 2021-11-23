Local firefighters share tips for Thanksgiving safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires. Because of that, local firefighters are offering tips to help keep your holiday safe.

They include:

- Staying in the kitchen when cooking to keep an eye on the food.

- Checking on the turkey frequently.

- Completely thawing before placing it in a fryer.

- Never leaving the fryer unattended because the oil could catch fire.

- Never using a fryer on a wooden deck, under a patio cover, in a garage, or in an enclosed space.

- Keeping kids away from the stove.

- Keeping knives out of the reach of children.

- Keeping the floor clear.

- Making sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

In 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,400 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. Unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths. Cooking equipment was involved in almost half of all reported home fires and home fire injuries and is the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.