DMV warns of Phishing scam on “MyDMV”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The wait goes on here at the D-M-V, and today all customers had an appointment. In Carson City, they were taking no walk-ins on Monday. But now there’s another thing to worry about other than registration, real ID, and car insurance. The DMV is warning customers about a scam that’s taking place in their name.

Customers are being notified, they need to change their information on their “MyDMV” Accounts.

“We received a text message screen shot from a customer last Friday,” says Brett Fischer with the DMV. “That person was concerned they had received something suspicious. So, they sent it to us,” he says.

Called Phishing; scammers have used this technique at other venues to separate people from their personal information.

The email or text will tell the person they need to change their information on an account. Click on and the person will be asked to change a password, address, perhaps to verify a social security number. By doing so the person will have played right into the scammers’ hands. The fraudsters will take the correct information and use it to steal identity.

Fischer says texts requesting a change to “My DMV” account may seem logical considering what the DMV does and information it collects.

“They might think the DMV already has that information, so it is not a big deal to give it again, says Fischer. “The difference is the DMV never sends out unsolicited texts,” he says.

He adds, the “MyDMV” account is customer generated--which means customers make the changes on their own volition. The DMV does not know how widespread the problem is,.

However, the agency wants to hear from customers if they have received an unsolicited text or email asking them to change their “MyDMV” account.

