The antique store alternative to Christmas shopping

Nutcrackers at an antique booth located in Junkee clothing exchange and antique store Reno.
Nutcrackers at an antique booth located in Junkee clothing exchange and antique store Reno.(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It takes time to see the tree for the forest in an antique store.

And perhaps that’s the fun of wandering through booths, and aisles looking for that one- of-a-kind item. There are regulars who come here looking to complete a set of dishes, dolls or dining room decoration.

This year for the Christmas season there may be more competition as shoppers decide to skip the shipping and handling and opt for the at hand instead.

Dolores Cullett says most people would appreciate a gift from an antique store.

“I think most people appreciate an item that reminds them of back home or something grandma gave them, or grandpa, something like that,” says Cullett.

Most of the antique shops already have their Christmas decorations items out. Nutcrackers, ornaments as Dolores says such things may bring back happy memories. So too can personal gift items found here.

Comic books, magazines released on the same a year, month or day of the recipient’s birth. Jewelry, home decorations, china even Pyrex.

For those trying to shop local, avoid backorders, and recycle, the antique store could be the best option this Christmas.

“It’s really important to recycle goods,” says Dallas Sinatra with Junkee Clothing Exchange and Antique Store in midtown. “Just because production is so wasteful. And we are at a point where people are realizing that. Both with clothing, housewares, shoes, it’s kind of important to use what we have,” she says.

From the looks at the checkout counter this will not be a best kept secret. All questions surrounding the availability or shipment of an item don’t apply here. It is either under this roof or not.

Veteran antique shoppers say keep an open mind, and give yourself plenty of time, you may be surprised what you find for that special someone.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

