Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:51 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
Mount Rose Highway back open following fatal crash

Latest News

More than 20 adults and children were injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a...
Multiple dead, dozens injured after SUV drives through Christmas parade
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley