State recommendations for reducing COVID risk during holidays
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -With holidays approaching, the state of Nevada issued recommendations for celebrating holidays safely to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.
For unvaccinated, Nevada Health Response recommends:
- Stay home and quarantine for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
- Watch for fever (>100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your healthcare provider immediately if symptoms appear.
- Maintain social distancing with people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
For vaccinated people:
- Wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until a negative test result.
- Get tested 5-7 days after close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Get tested and isolate immediately if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
More information: https://www.nvcovidfighter.org.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.