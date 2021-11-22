State recommendations for reducing COVID risk during holidays

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -With holidays approaching, the state of Nevada issued recommendations for celebrating holidays safely to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.

For unvaccinated, Nevada Health Response recommends:

Stay home and quarantine for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.

Watch for fever (>100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your healthcare provider immediately if symptoms appear.