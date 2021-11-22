Advertisement

State recommendations for reducing COVID risk during holidays

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 21, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -With holidays approaching, the state of Nevada issued recommendations for celebrating holidays safely to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.

For unvaccinated, Nevada Health Response recommends:

  • Stay home and quarantine for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
  • Watch for fever (>100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your healthcare provider immediately if symptoms appear.
  • Maintain social distancing with people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

For vaccinated people:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until a negative test result.
  • Get tested 5-7 days after close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
  • Get tested and isolate immediately if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

More information: https://www.nvcovidfighter.org.

