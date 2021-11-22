Reno police ask for help finding missing man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Richard Motter, who it described as being in his 70s and who has medical conditions.

Motter was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Wells Avenue.

Police describe him as about 6 feet tall with an average build and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.