Advertisement

Reno police ask for help finding missing man

Richard Motter
Richard Motter(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Richard Motter, who it described as being in his 70s and who has medical conditions.

Motter was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Wells Avenue.

Police describe him as about 6 feet tall with an average build and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
Mount Rose Highway back open following fatal crash

Latest News

Ryan Dolan and Carson High School's Dan Ingram discuss the JROTC orienteering program.
Dolan Auto Group donates $100,000 to Nevada schools
Covid-19 graphic
State recommendations for reducing COVID risk during holidays
Overflow parking in place, but getting a ride your best bet
Holiday travel at RNO expected to be busiest since before pandemic
Nevada Gold Star families come together at holidays to remember lost family members
Nevada Gold Star families come together at holidays to remember lost family members