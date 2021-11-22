Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Overcoming a four-point deficit at halftime, the Nevada women’s basketball team used a second-half surge to defeat the Utah Valley Wolverines, 70-64, at Lawlor Events Center Saturday afternoon. The game marks Nevada’s first home win of the 2021-22 season.

Three players led Nevada in double-figures Saturday: freshman Audrey Roden (17), senior Nia Alexander (15) and senior Da’Ja Hamilton (12) paced the Pack offensively. Roden matched her career-high scoring performance after racking up 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. The West Linn, Ore., native shot 4-for-7 from deep in 20 minutes of action. Alexander reached 800 career points after registering 15 against Utah Valley. Powering the Pack on both ends of floor, Alexander added four rebounds and three steals. Hamilton recorded 10 of her 12 points in the second half, including a crucial three followed by a step-back jumper on top of the right key to close the third quarter and give Nevada a 54-51 edge heading into the fourth. In addition, Hamilton dished out six assists to lead the Pack.

The Pack outscored Utah Valley 23-16 and 16-13 in the third and fourth quarters. Nevada opened the third quarter with an Alexander jumper. The Pack took its first lead of the game at the 5:01 mark thanks to a Kenna Holt layup. Utah Valley then regained its lead until the final minute of the third quarter when Hamilton downed a three-pointer and then hit a step-back jumper in the final seconds, giving Nevada a permanent lead going into the fourth.

Nevada generated its largest lead of the day when Alexander hit a jumper in the paint at the 8:02 mark, pushing the Pack’s lead to nine.

Utah Valley didn’t back away though. The Wolverines cut Nevada’s lead to one with 4:02 left in the game. Nevada regrouped and went on a 5-0 run before being sent to the free-throw line in the game’s final 30 seconds.

LEADERS

Scoring: Audrey Roden (17), Nia Alexander (15), Da’Ja Hamilton (12), Alyssa Jimenez (6)

Rebounds: Audrey Roden (5), Nia Alexander (4)

Assists: Da’Ja Hamilton (6), Kylie Jimenez (4)

Steals: Kenna Holt (3), Nia Alexander (3), Alyssa Jimenez (2)

QUOTING AUDREY RODEN:

“You’re never going to make a shot if you’re scared. You’ve gotta let it fly. I want to do whatever I can to help my team. I want to bring energy on both ends.”

QUOTING DA’JA HAMILTON:

“We stuck together throughout the game. Even when it got tough. We competed the entire game, especially in the second half, and took advantage of big moments.”

QUOTING COACH LEVENS:

“We had to earn today. Utah Valley is a really good team. In the second half, we went out there and fought. We took care of the ball. Audrey Roden is so aggressive. Nothing bothers her. She is super confident in the next play. She gives it her all on both ends of the floor.”

UP NEXT

The Pack hosts Drake, Idaho and San Francisco for the Nugget Classic on Nov. 26-28 at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada tips off the weekend on Nov. 26 against Drake at 2 p.m.

