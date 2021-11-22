Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Quiet weather is in store through Monday. A weak and fast cold front moves through the region Tuesday bringing breezy northwest winds, cloudy skies, and low end chances for light rain/snow showers mainly over the far northern Sierra. High pressure returns for the rest of next week with dry weather and seasonable temperatures, looking clear if you have travel plans for the holidays.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

