The man suspected in fatal Waukesha crash was a registered sex offender in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Darrell Brooks Junior, the man accused of killing five people and injuring 48 after driving through the Waukesha, WI Christmas Parade, has a connection to Northern Nevada.

Brooks is listed on the NVSexOffenders.gov website as a non-compliant sex offender. The website also lists Brooks current address as being incarcerated in Waukesha.

Brooks’ conviction stems from a 2006 case involving charges of Statutory Sexual Seduction.

KOLO 8 is working to learn more about Brooks’ conviction in Nevada, but it apparently stems from an incident in Sparks.

