Advertisement

Local businesses getting boost thanks to seasonal items

Pies and other items from Mix Bakeshop in Reno
Pies and other items from Mix Bakeshop in Reno(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:27 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local businesses are seeing an increase in customers as Thanksgiving gets closer.

Mix Bakeshop on California Ave. sold out of their preorders pies quickly.

“Thanksgiving is probably our busiest time of year for pies,” said Kris Daters, Co-owner at Mix Bakeshop. “This year, we actually sold out sooner than we ever have any other year. So I think our customers have gotten to know that if you really want a Mix Bakeshop pie, you have to order early.”

Mix’s preorders went on sale November 1. Daters says to make sure you pre-order as soon as possible if you want baked goods in December.

”The best recommendation I can give is order early,” said Daters. “So we will have our December menu set. Everything will be available to start ordering as of December 1.″

Jostella Coffee Company, located on Virginia Street in Midtown, is also doing well.

“It’s been the busiest we’ve ever been actually,” said Kayla Sisson, Owner of Jostella Coffee Company. “It’s been great. After COVID, we kind of just took off. I think people are excited to be out and about again. So it’s been really, really good.”

Sisson creates the seasonal menus and rotates them out every 3 to 4 months. She says they’re great for bringing people in, especially in the fall and winter.

“I think people come back for those seasonal items and they like them because they know that they’re just going to be able to go away soon. So they’re like, ‘oh we better get them while they’re there’, so I make like a fall menu and I think it’s been pretty successful”

You can find more information about Mix Bakeshop here and Jostella Coffee Company here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

Latest News

Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley
Nevada gets first win of season in 70-64 come-from-behind victory against Utah Valley
Holiday travel at RNO expected to be busiest since before pandemic
Holiday travel at RNO expected to be busiest since before pandemic
Richard Motter
Reno police ask for help finding missing man