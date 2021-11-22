Local businesses getting boost thanks to seasonal items

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local businesses are seeing an increase in customers as Thanksgiving gets closer.

Mix Bakeshop on California Ave. sold out of their preorders pies quickly.

“Thanksgiving is probably our busiest time of year for pies,” said Kris Daters, Co-owner at Mix Bakeshop. “This year, we actually sold out sooner than we ever have any other year. So I think our customers have gotten to know that if you really want a Mix Bakeshop pie, you have to order early.”

Mix’s preorders went on sale November 1. Daters says to make sure you pre-order as soon as possible if you want baked goods in December.

”The best recommendation I can give is order early,” said Daters. “So we will have our December menu set. Everything will be available to start ordering as of December 1.″

Jostella Coffee Company, located on Virginia Street in Midtown, is also doing well.

“It’s been the busiest we’ve ever been actually,” said Kayla Sisson, Owner of Jostella Coffee Company. “It’s been great. After COVID, we kind of just took off. I think people are excited to be out and about again. So it’s been really, really good.”

Sisson creates the seasonal menus and rotates them out every 3 to 4 months. She says they’re great for bringing people in, especially in the fall and winter.

“I think people come back for those seasonal items and they like them because they know that they’re just going to be able to go away soon. So they’re like, ‘oh we better get them while they’re there’, so I make like a fall menu and I think it’s been pretty successful”

