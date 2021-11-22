Gathering safely this Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)-The continuing threat of COVID-19 could mean your family’s Thanksgiving will look a little different this year. It is important to be mindful of your health this week and throughout the next few months.

For many, this will be the first holiday with family since the start of the pandemic. Now is the time to make sure you are keeping up with your annual doctor visits, get your flu shot, and keep up with COVID safety tips. It is also important to stay home to have a worry-free Thanksgiving.

Janel Davis, with Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, mentioned other ways to make sure to stay healthy this time of year,

“Wash your hands frequently, get vaccinated, and get your booster vaccination. All this information is available through the Nevada Health Response website and also on our website at nevadahealthlink.com,” Davis said.

As families will be gathering indoors, everyone needs to do their due diligence to stay safe and remain healthy.

For more information and additional safe gathering tips, click here.

