Dolan Auto Group donates $100,000 to Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dolan Auto Group donated $100,000 to Nevada schools this year and $50,000 of it went to the Carson City School District.
It’s part of the Dolan Class Project the business does each year. Usually, it gives $60,000 statewide but increased that to $100,000 this year.
Eight out of 10 Carson City schools were awarded money, the school district said in a statement.
Nicole Witkowski’s fifth-grade band at Fritsch Elementary School received the grand prize of $10,000. That money will provide enough instruments for all fifth graders to have an equal opportunity to participate in band and allows them to participate in the annual Band-o-Rama concert in celebration of Music in Our Schools Month, the school district said.
Some of the money will be donated to Holiday with a Hero, supporting local law enforcement’s efforts to ensure every child has a happy holiday.
The Dolan Class Project gave $5,000 checks to:
- Mr. Echebarria’s English and World History Class - Pioneer Academy
- Eagle Valley Middle School Agriculture Ventures Class
- Mr. Dan Ingram’s Orienteering Class at Carson High School
- Miss Sciarani’s First Grade Yerington Elementary School
- Mrs. Hatjakes’ Third Grade Classroom
- Mr. Barfield’s 3rd Grade Class of Bordewich/Bray Elementary School
- Mrs. Frabbiele’s Journalism Elective 7th Grade-Coral Academy of Science Middle School
- Ms. Patterson’s General Music classroom at Palmer Elementary
- Mrs. Siemer’s Middle School Class of Mount Rose K-8
- Mrs. Wiggins STEM Class at Empire Elementary School
- Mrs. Gutierrez at Little Flower School
- Grizzly Arts with Ms. Schnaare
- Ms. Robinson’s 6th-12th Grade Students in Carson City
- Miss. Valley’s Choir Class at Carson Middle School
- Reed High School’s Choir
- Ms. Harker & Ms. Park at Scarselli Elementary School
- 4th Grade Coral Academy
- Damonte Ranch Garden Club with Mrs. Thiede
- Amy Nutcher ESL Department at Mark Twain Elementary
- Ms. Lim’s 2nd Grade Class
More information: https://www.dolanautogroup.com/class-project/fall-2021.htm
