Dolan Auto Group donates $100,000 to Nevada schools

Ryan Dolan and Carson High School's Dan Ingram discuss the JROTC orienteering program.
Ryan Dolan and Carson High School's Dan Ingram discuss the JROTC orienteering program.(Carson City School District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dolan Auto Group donated $100,000 to Nevada schools this year and $50,000 of it went to the Carson City School District.

It’s part of the Dolan Class Project the business does each year. Usually, it gives $60,000 statewide but increased that to $100,000 this year.

Eight out of 10 Carson City schools were awarded money, the school district said in a statement.

Nicole Witkowski’s fifth-grade band at Fritsch Elementary School received the grand prize of $10,000. That money will provide enough instruments for all fifth graders to have an equal opportunity to participate in band and allows them to participate in the annual Band-o-Rama concert in celebration of Music in Our Schools Month, the school district said.

Some of the money will be donated to Holiday with a Hero, supporting local law enforcement’s efforts to ensure every child has a happy holiday.

The Dolan Class Project gave $5,000 checks to:

  • Mr. Echebarria’s English and World History Class - Pioneer Academy
  • Eagle Valley Middle School Agriculture Ventures Class
  • Mr. Dan Ingram’s Orienteering Class at Carson High School
  • Miss Sciarani’s First Grade Yerington Elementary School
  • Mrs. Hatjakes’ Third Grade Classroom
  • Mr. Barfield’s 3rd Grade Class of Bordewich/Bray Elementary School
  • Mrs. Frabbiele’s Journalism Elective 7th Grade-Coral Academy of Science Middle School
  • Ms. Patterson’s General Music classroom at Palmer Elementary
  • Mrs. Siemer’s Middle School Class of Mount Rose K-8
  • Mrs. Wiggins STEM Class at Empire Elementary School
  • Mrs. Gutierrez at Little Flower School
  • Grizzly Arts with Ms. Schnaare
  • Ms. Robinson’s 6th-12th Grade Students in Carson City
  • Miss. Valley’s Choir Class at Carson Middle School
  • Reed High School’s Choir
  • Ms. Harker & Ms. Park at Scarselli Elementary School
  • 4th Grade Coral Academy
  • Damonte Ranch Garden Club with Mrs. Thiede
  • Amy Nutcher ESL Department at Mark Twain Elementary
  • Ms. Lim’s 2nd Grade Class

More information: https://www.dolanautogroup.com/class-project/fall-2021.htm

