Dolan Auto Group donates $100,000 to Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dolan Auto Group donated $100,000 to Nevada schools this year and $50,000 of it went to the Carson City School District.

It’s part of the Dolan Class Project the business does each year. Usually, it gives $60,000 statewide but increased that to $100,000 this year.

Eight out of 10 Carson City schools were awarded money, the school district said in a statement.

Nicole Witkowski’s fifth-grade band at Fritsch Elementary School received the grand prize of $10,000. That money will provide enough instruments for all fifth graders to have an equal opportunity to participate in band and allows them to participate in the annual Band-o-Rama concert in celebration of Music in Our Schools Month, the school district said.

Some of the money will be donated to Holiday with a Hero, supporting local law enforcement’s efforts to ensure every child has a happy holiday.

The Dolan Class Project gave $5,000 checks to:

Mr. Echebarria’s English and World History Class - Pioneer Academy

Eagle Valley Middle School Agriculture Ventures Class

Mr. Dan Ingram’s Orienteering Class at Carson High School

Miss Sciarani’s First Grade Yerington Elementary School

Mrs. Hatjakes’ Third Grade Classroom

Mr. Barfield’s 3rd Grade Class of Bordewich/Bray Elementary School

Mrs. Frabbiele’s Journalism Elective 7th Grade-Coral Academy of Science Middle School

Ms. Patterson’s General Music classroom at Palmer Elementary

Mrs. Siemer’s Middle School Class of Mount Rose K-8

Mrs. Wiggins STEM Class at Empire Elementary School

Mrs. Gutierrez at Little Flower School

Grizzly Arts with Ms. Schnaare

Ms. Robinson’s 6th-12th Grade Students in Carson City

Miss. Valley’s Choir Class at Carson Middle School

Reed High School’s Choir

Ms. Harker & Ms. Park at Scarselli Elementary School

4th Grade Coral Academy

Damonte Ranch Garden Club with Mrs. Thiede

Amy Nutcher ESL Department at Mark Twain Elementary

Ms. Lim’s 2nd Grade Class

More information: https://www.dolanautogroup.com/class-project/fall-2021.htm

