Police: Man beats Las Vegas pet store customer with dog bone

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS - Authorities say a man suffered a fractured skull after he allegedly was beaten with a dog bone inside a Las Vegas pet store during a quarrel over a mask policy.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say 22-year-old Juan Hamilton was taken into custody in a warrant after the Nov. 8 incident.

Court records show Hamilton was still being held on $5,000 bail on suspicion of attempted murder, battery, abuse of an older person resulting in substantial bodily harm and burglary of a business.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reports that eyewitnesses told police that Hamilton was in line behind another man when the two began arguing about the PetSmart store’s mask policy.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

