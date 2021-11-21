Police: Man beats Las Vegas pet store customer with dog bone

LAS VEGAS - Authorities say a man suffered a fractured skull after he allegedly was beaten with a dog bone inside a Las Vegas pet store during a quarrel over a mask policy.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say 22-year-old Juan Hamilton was taken into custody in a warrant after the Nov. 8 incident.

Court records show Hamilton was still being held on $5,000 bail on suspicion of attempted murder, battery, abuse of an older person resulting in substantial bodily harm and burglary of a business.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reports that eyewitnesses told police that Hamilton was in line behind another man when the two began arguing about the PetSmart store’s mask policy.

