Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash

Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.
Lee's Discount Liquors CEO Kenny Lee.(Lee's Discount Liquors)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST WENDOVER, Nev. (KOLO) -The chief executive officer of Nevada’s largest liquor dealer died Friday in a vehicle crash near the Nevada-Utah, the company said Saturday.

Kenny Lee was 53 years old. His father, Hae Un Lee, started Lee’s Discount Liquors, which has 23 stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite and West Wendover.

The company said the crash happened in West Wendover. There was no information immediately available from the authorities.

Kenny Lee and his wife, Nami Lee, have three children, Nathan, Morgan and Addy.

Kenny Lee and his father founded Lee’s Helping Hand, which has given millions of dollars to Nevada charities in the past 20 years, the company said.

Kenny Lee was a golfer and Golden Knights fan.

No information on funeral services was available.

