Holiday travel at RNO expected to be busiest since before pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holiday travel as it once was.

While many people in Northern Nevada opted to stay home last year during the pandemic that will not be the case this year.

“We’re hovering just above 2019 numbers right now and we were very busy in 2019,” said Stacey Sunday with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re expecting a lot of passengers to come through the airport this year.”

With more bodies moving through RNO some travelers will need to use the airport parking garage while they’re away. But not everyone will be able to get a spot at their convenience.

There is a special resource to check out if you do plan on parking at RNO.

“We launched a new tool this week. You can go through our website and check exactly how many parking spaces are open so you can make your travel plans as well,” said Sunday.

Plans are in place to create more parking spots in the future. Right now the staff at the airport has gotten creative with its expansion in the short term.

“We have overflow parking lots, and then we also have a partnership with the RSCVA and we’re using their parking lot,” said Sunday. “We’ll have shuttles that run to the airport.”

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority is located at 4065 South Virginia Street in Reno.

If you have flights booked during the holidays it’s important to check the status of your flight, arrive two hours before departure, have your electronics charged, and bring snacks.

Getting dropped off and picked up is never a bad way to go.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.