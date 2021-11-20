Advertisement

Search for murder suspect closes Lemmon Valley neighborhood

Redpine Road, Lemmon Valley
Redpine Road, Lemmon Valley(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Lemmon Valley neighborhood was evacuated for hours Friday as the search for a suspect in a sparks homicide continues.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s swat team served a search warrant for Sparks Police on the home of 53 year old Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare.

As expected he was not at home, but nevertheless officers took all precautions, evacuating other homes on Redpine Road, surrounding the residence, even using a robot and ‘flash bang’ explosive prior to entering the home. Investigators hoped to find evidence inside.

Sparks police have been looking for Clare since shortly after the body of 41 year old Isaac Reshatoff was found in a vehicle at the corner of Prater and Mccarran shortly before midnight November 10.

Clare was nitially described as a ‘person of interest, earlier this week a warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities have apparently located three of his vehicles, but there’s been no sign of Clare or a motorcycle he owns.

He is known to ride in the hills surrounding the Reno Sparks area. A Sparks police spokesman said anyone who sees Clare should not approach him, but should notify Sparks police immediately.

Secret Witness has posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution in the case. Their number is (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
Lana Hardy's SUV
Husband credits Good Samaritans with saving his wife’s life

Latest News

The location of a new marijuana dispensary operated by the Reno Sparks Indian Colony to open in...
Reno Sparks Indian Colony to open two marijuana dispensaries in Reno area
Rana Fischer
Carson City woman questions reasons for late fees
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
DCSO Badge
Three juveniles arrested in Douglas County vehicle burglaries and thefts