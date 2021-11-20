Search for murder suspect closes Lemmon Valley neighborhood

LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Lemmon Valley neighborhood was evacuated for hours Friday as the search for a suspect in a sparks homicide continues.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s swat team served a search warrant for Sparks Police on the home of 53 year old Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare.

As expected he was not at home, but nevertheless officers took all precautions, evacuating other homes on Redpine Road, surrounding the residence, even using a robot and ‘flash bang’ explosive prior to entering the home. Investigators hoped to find evidence inside.

Sparks police have been looking for Clare since shortly after the body of 41 year old Isaac Reshatoff was found in a vehicle at the corner of Prater and Mccarran shortly before midnight November 10.

Clare was nitially described as a ‘person of interest, earlier this week a warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities have apparently located three of his vehicles, but there’s been no sign of Clare or a motorcycle he owns.

He is known to ride in the hills surrounding the Reno Sparks area. A Sparks police spokesman said anyone who sees Clare should not approach him, but should notify Sparks police immediately.

Secret Witness has posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution in the case. Their number is (775) 322-4900.

