Report: Las Vegas-area sewage spilled into creek to Lake Mead

In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that...
In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. P Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (AP)- A TV station found a big Las Vegas-area sewage pumping facility failed last year, spewing some 500,000 gallons of wastewater and leaking into a creek that leads toward the Lake Mead reservoir on the Colorado River.

KLAS-TV reports that officials now want to spend $40 million to rehabilitate the Clark County Water Reclamation District wastewater lift station, where the January 2020 spill was blamed on a corroded underground pipe.

Most of the spilled sewage was vacuumed up, but an estimated 10,000 gallons went into a nearby creek. Lake Mead is the drought-stricken reservoir providing almost all of Las Vegas’ drinking water supply.

