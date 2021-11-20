Advertisement

Reno Sparks Indian Colony to open two marijuana dispensaries in Reno area

The location of a new marijuana dispensary operated by the Reno Sparks Indian Colony to open in...
The location of a new marijuana dispensary operated by the Reno Sparks Indian Colony to open in south Reno.(BUCKY HARJO | RSIC)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Sparks Indian Colony announced Friday it is opening drive-through cannabis dispensaries in south Reno and Verdi.

The south Reno dispensary is 12,200 square feet, which RSIC said makes it the largest in Reno.

Both will be full service, including the drive-through option, and are on tribal land. They will be operated by Three Nations Cannabis, which is owned by RSIC, and are expected to open in January.

The south Reno location is at  11570 S. Virginia St. That location was previously the Infiniti Car Dealership. The Verdi location will be at 420 Highway 40 West off of Interstate 80.

RSIC said it will follow cannabis regulations set by the Cannabis Agreement between the state of Nevada and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony signed Jan. 29, 2020.

“Three Nations Cannabis enhances RSIC’s economic diversification strategy that will create well-paying jobs for both tribal members and the general public,” RSIC Chairman Arlan Melendez said in a statement. “It will also help RSIC to invest resources into better elder care, education, health services, housing and infrastructure, language and culture, and youth services. The opportunities are infinite.”

