Reno police conduct pedestrian safety enforcement

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 52 traffic citations and gave four warnings Friday as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

Seven officers conducted the enforcement against drivers and pedestrians in areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes.

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals,” police said in a statement. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant for the enforcement.

Go to the Zero Fatalities website for more information; https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

