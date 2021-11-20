Nevada monthly jobless rate down to 7.3%, still tops in US

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s unemployment rate decreased a notch to 7.3% in October and the state added 11,200 jobs.

That’s according to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

But the Silver State and neighboring California still had the highest jobless rate in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The national unemployment rate is 4.6%.

Nevada officials said about 6,500 new unemployment claims were filed last month, down from September. It also reports the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has been rebuilt to more than $300 million after paying off debts that piled up during the pandemic.

