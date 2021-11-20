Advertisement

Nevada monthly jobless rate down to 7.3%, still tops in US

Unemployment rate graphic
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:21 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s unemployment rate decreased a notch to 7.3% in October and the state added 11,200 jobs.

That’s according to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

But the Silver State and neighboring California still had the highest jobless rate in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The national unemployment rate is 4.6%.

Nevada officials said about 6,500 new unemployment claims were filed last month, down from September. It also reports the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has been rebuilt to more than $300 million after paying off debts that piled up during the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.).

