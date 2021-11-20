Nevada falls to Air Force in final home game of season 41-39 in 3 OT

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada falls to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the Mountain West Conference with a 41-39 (3 OT) loss to Air Force. The Falcons improve to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference with the win.

• QB Carson Strong completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Strong now has 70 passing touchdowns in his career, which is 4th all-time in Nevada football history.

• Strong has recorded 9,080-career passing yards which is 4th all-time in Nevada football history. He has thrown for 3,887 yards this season which is the second-most yards thrown in a season in Nevada football history.

• WR Romeo Doubs made 11 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Doubs is now 5th all-time in Nevada football history with 3,167 receiving yards. He has posted 1,012 yards this season marking the second time in his career that he has surpassed the 1,000 mark for receiving yards.

• WR Tory Horton pulled in eight catches for 105 yards, tying a season-high with eight catches and recording a season high 105 yards. It marked the first time that he has crossed the 100-yard threshold in a game this season.

• It marked the first time since Oct. 9 against New Mexico State that the Pack had two 100-plus yard receivers in a single game with Horton and Doubs each posting more than 100 yards.

• RB Toa Taua gained 77 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per rush. It marked the most yards he’s gained since rushing for 84 yards against Hawai’i on Oct. 16 at Mackay Stadium. He also recorded a rushing touchdown for the first time since he punched it into the end zone twice against Hawai’i.

• Nevada falls to 8-8 in overtime games in program history after the two-point loss to Air Force. It was the first time since Oct. 24, 2020, vs. Wyoming (W, 37-34), that the Pack has played in an overtime game.

• Senior DL Sam Hammond recorded 11 tackles to lead the way defensively for the Wolf Pack. Hammond recorded double-digit tackles for the first time this season.

• DL Dom Peterson recorded eight tackles, LB Trevor Price posted eight tackles, and DL Chris Love made six tackles with one assist for seven total tackles to add to the Pack’s tackling stats.

• Air Force outgained Nevada in total offense 499 to 369. 476 of the Falcon’s yards were gained with the rushing attack. Nevada outgained Air Force through the air passing for 351 total yards compared to 23 total yards.

• Nevada was held to three points in the first half, which is the lowest point total at halftime of a game this season. The Pack responded with 21 second-half points to tie the game 24-24 and force OT. Each team scored a touchdown in the first overtime and Doubs pulled in a 19-yard pass from Strong to put the Pack up 39-31 in the second OT, but Air Force tied the game on a one-yard run and, in the third OT, converted on its two-point attempt. Nevada did not convert on its two-point attempt and fell by two points.

• Nevada honored 37 graduating seniors on senior night. A group that has clinched its fourth consecutive bowl appearance was sent off with a special pre-game ceremony to honor all that they have done for Wolf Pack football.

